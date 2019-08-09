Scripps -10% after Q2 earnings

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) has slipped 10.1% after its Q2 earnings, where revenues came in line with expectations after a 19% increase, while its conference call goes on.

The company posted a narrower loss than expected, with loss from continuing operations landing at $400,000 (vs. year-ago income of $8.7M).

In its main local media segment, retransmission revenues rose 24% to $91.5M and core advertising was up 15% to $140M, boosted by acquisitions of stations from Raycom and Cordillera.

Revenue by segment: Local media, $236.7M (up 11%); National media, $98.5M (up 44.4%); Other, $2.3M (up 18.4%).

Profit by segment: Local media, $54.3M (up 1.8%); National media, $6.6M (up 227%); Other, -$1.5M.

For Q3, it's guiding to local media revenue (pro forma) declining in the low to mid-teens, and national media revenue in the mid-$90M range.

