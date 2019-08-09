More on Inter Pipeline Q2 earnings

Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF +2.3% ) reported Q2 net income of C$260M, almost double from C$136M last year, despite a slight rise in revenue to C$642M, and a decrease in its core pipeline volumes to 1.34M bpd from 1.38bpd

Increased its processing of natural gas liquids to 134,000 bpd from 113,000 bpd, while revenue from bulk storage grew to C$26.9M from C$17.4M led by an acquisition of a company with operations in the UK and the Netherlands.

Total pipeline throughput averaged 1,343,000 bbl/day

Generated funds from operations of C$240.2M, down 8% due to lower frac-spread pricing in the NGL processing business.

Additionally, announced it is considering the sale of its bulk liquid storage businesses in Europe with 37M BBls of storage capacity to reduce debt and help finance its Heartland Petrochemical Complex near Edmonton.

Announced C$100M capital project for a new pipeline linking the Bow River and Central Alberta pipeline systems; forecasts throughput volume of 10,000 to 15,000 bpd on the Viking Connector project; construction will commence immediately and is expected to complete by 1H 2020

