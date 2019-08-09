Uniti files objection to Windstream lease deadline extension

In continuing filings around a master lease dispute, Uniti Group (UNIT +3.1% ) is saying that Windstream's (WINMQ -1.2% ) efforts to extend a deadline for accepting the master lease are forbidden under bankruptcy law, Bloomberg reports.

Windstream had asked the court (on behalf of itself and Uniti) to approve extending the deadline to Dec. 6 from the current Sept. 23.

Uniti's filing says the court can't stay the deadline without its consent, and that Windstream hasn't demonstrated that relief is warranted. “Were the debtors truly convinced of the merits of their claims, they would be less focused on preserving the option to assume the Master Lease, which would only be relevant if those claims fail,” it says.