More on NN's Q2 results; lowers FY19 guidance
Aug. 09, 2019 10:32 AM ETNN, Inc. (NNBR)NNBRBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- NN (NNBR +2.2%) reported Q2 net sale growth 12.9% Y/Y to $221.67M, driven by $19.5M from acquisitions and organic volume increases of $7.6M.
- Sales by segments: Life Sciences $91.3M (+54.4% Y/Y); Mobile Solutions $79.4M (-9.8% Y/Y); and Power Solutions $51.4M (+3.2% Y/Y).
- Adj. Operating margin declined by 20 bps to 12.4%.
- Adj. EBITDA was $39.6M (+9.1% Y/Y); and margin declined by 61 bps to 17.9%.
- Cash provided by operating activities was $7.08M, compared to $18.45M used a year ago. FCF was negative $7.84M.
- Company looking at their end markets; continues to see tailwinds within the medical device and aerospace and defense end markets. The electrical and industrial markets remain stable while they anticipate headwinds within the global vehicle market to persist for the remainder of the year.
- 3Q19 Guidance: Net sales $217M to $222M; and Adj. EBITDA of $40M to $44M.
- FY19 Guidance: Net sales $860M to $870M (prior $870M to $890M); Adj. operating margin 12.4% to 13%; Adj. EBITDA $158M to $165M (prior $166M to $174M); and Free cash flow $30M to $40M (prior $40M to $50M).
