Wheaton Precious Metals says on track for record gold production

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM +1.2% ) pushes to a 52-week high after reporting in-line Q2 earnings but saying it is on track for record full-year gold production.

WPM says it took a $166M non-cash charge related to its Voisey's Bay PMPA but generated $100M-plus in operating cash flow.

Q2 gold production rose 11.3% Y/Y to 100.5K oz. while silver output fell 19% to 4.8M oz.; cash operating margin for gold edged 0.2% higher to $900/oz. but fell 18.3% for silver to $9.79/oz.

WPM says it is on track to meet its prior full-year production forecast of 690K gold equiv. oz., and continues to estimate average annual gold equiv. production of 750K oz. for the five-year period ending in 2023.