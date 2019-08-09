Medley Capital NAV falls; doesn't declare a dividend
Aug. 09, 2019 10:42 AM ETPhenixFIN (PFX)PFXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) slides 2.9% after net asset value per share fell to $4.55 at June 30, 2019 vs. $5.90 at Sept. 30, 2018.
- The board didn't declare a dividend this quarter.
- Fiscal Q3 net investment loss per share was 7 cents.
- Excluding merger-related and other one-time expenses, adjusted net investment income per share was 1 cent for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
- Consensus estimate is loss of 1 cent.
- Q3 total investment income of $11.4M falls short of the average analyst estimate of $11.76M.
- During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, Medley Capital originated $6.7M of investments and had $120.1M of repayments and sales, resulting in net repayments and sales of $113.4M.
- Previously: Medley Capital NII misses by $0.06, misses on total investment income (Aug. 8)