Medley Capital NAV falls; doesn't declare a dividend

Aug. 09, 2019 10:42 AM ETPhenixFIN (PFX)PFXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor16 Comments
  • Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) slides 2.9% after net asset value per share fell to $4.55 at June 30, 2019 vs. $5.90 at Sept. 30, 2018.
  • The board didn't declare a dividend this quarter.
  • Fiscal Q3 net investment loss per share was 7 cents.
  • Excluding merger-related and other one-time expenses, adjusted net investment income per share was 1 cent for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
  • Consensus estimate is loss of 1 cent.
  • Q3 total investment income of $11.4M falls short of the average analyst estimate of $11.76M.
  • During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, Medley Capital originated $6.7M of investments and had $120.1M of repayments and sales, resulting in net repayments and sales of $113.4M.
  • Previously: Medley Capital NII misses by $0.06, misses on total investment income (Aug. 8)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.