Fastly -26% on earnings miss, light margins
Aug. 09, 2019 10:43 AM ETFastly, Inc. (FSLY)FSLYBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) plunges 26.3% to below its IPO price of $16 following yesterday's Q2 report beat top-line estimates, missed on the bottom, and included higher capex and lighter margins.
- The Q2 gross margin was 55% compared to 57% in Q1 and 54% in last year's quarter. Capex was $17.8M versus the $8.8M in Q1 and $2.8M last year.
- Raymond James maintains a Market Perform rating, saying the CDN business is tough, competitive, and capital intensive. But the firm continues to expect FSLY to win a chunk of the $12B market with its "differentiated edge."
- D.A. Davidson maintains a Buy rating and lowers its target from $26.50 to $24.
- Press release.