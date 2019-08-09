Fastly -26% on earnings miss, light margins

Aug. 09, 2019 10:43 AM ETFastly, Inc. (FSLY)FSLYBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Fastly (NYSE:FSLYplunges 26.3% to below its IPO price of $16 following yesterday's Q2 report beat top-line estimates, missed on the bottom, and included higher capex and lighter margins.
  • The Q2 gross margin was 55% compared to 57% in Q1 and 54% in last year's quarter. Capex was $17.8M versus the $8.8M in Q1 and $2.8M last year.
  • Raymond James maintains a Market Perform rating, saying the CDN business is tough, competitive, and capital intensive. But the firm continues to expect FSLY to win a chunk of the $12B market with its "differentiated edge."
  • D.A. Davidson maintains a Buy rating and lowers its target from $26.50 to $24.
  • Press release.
