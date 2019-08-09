TC Energy to offer Marketlink discounted spot rates
Aug. 09, 2019
- TC Energy (TRP -0.1%) has filed to offer temporary discounted spot rates during September to shippers on its Marketlink crude pipeline from Cushing, Okla., to the Texas Gulf coast.
- TC plans to charge $2.25/bbl to ship light crude and $2.70/bbl to ship heavy crude from Cushing to Port Arthur and Houston, according to a regulatory filing.
- Traders say the discounted rates from Marketlink could encourage shippers to continue shipments from Cushing to the Gulf Coast even as Cushing prices strengthen, according to Reuters.