TC Energy to offer Marketlink discounted spot rates

Aug. 09, 2019 10:48 AM ETTC Energy Corporation (TRP)TRPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • TC Energy (TRP -0.1%) has filed to offer temporary discounted spot rates during September to shippers on its Marketlink crude pipeline from Cushing, Okla., to the Texas Gulf coast.
  • TC plans to charge $2.25/bbl to ship light crude and $2.70/bbl to ship heavy crude from Cushing to Port Arthur and Houston, according to a regulatory filing.
  • Traders say the discounted rates from Marketlink could encourage shippers to continue shipments from Cushing to the Gulf Coast even as Cushing prices strengthen, according to Reuters.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.