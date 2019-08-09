Mesa Air down 42% on FQ3 miss
- Thinly traded micro cap Mesa Air Group (MESA -41.4%) slumps on more than triple normal volume, albeit on turnover of ~1M shares, on the heels of its fiscal Q3 report released after the close yesterday. Highlights:
- Revenues: $180.2M (+5%); Contract: $170.4M (+7%).
- Net income: $3.0M (+127%); non-GAAP net income: $10.4M (+18%); EPS: $0.09 (+163%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.30 (+23%).
- Block hours: ~114K (+11%).
- Passengers: ~3.8M (+8%).
- Fiscal Q4 guidance: Block hours: 116,600 (+4%).
