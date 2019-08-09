Mesa Air down 42% on FQ3 miss

Aug. 09, 2019
  • Thinly traded micro cap Mesa Air Group (MESA -41.4%) slumps on more than triple normal volume, albeit on turnover of ~1M shares, on the heels of its fiscal Q3 report released after the close yesterday. Highlights:
  • Revenues: $180.2M (+5%); Contract: $170.4M (+7%).
  • Net income: $3.0M (+127%); non-GAAP net income: $10.4M (+18%); EPS: $0.09 (+163%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.30 (+23%).
  • Block hours: ~114K (+11%).
  • Passengers: ~3.8M (+8%).
  • Fiscal Q4 guidance: Block hours: 116,600 (+4%).
  • Previously: Mesa Air EPS misses by $0.25, misses on revenue (Aug. 8)
