Viacom/CBS deal reveal could come Monday - report

A long-awaited announcement that CBS (CBS -3.8% ) and Viacom (VIA -3% , VIAB -2.8% ) are re-merging could come on Monday, Fox Business' Charlie Gasparino says.

The boards are working on that timeline with the hope of wrapping it up and going on vacation, he says. "Timing could slip as if often does," but they should know by Sunday night.

Numerous reports had the deal announcement coming in time for company earnings Thursday before it became apparent that it wasn't ready, reportedly due to final talks over a share exchange ratio for the deal.