Jack in the Box added to Best Ideas List at Wedbush

Jack in the Box (JACK +1.7% ) adds to nearly 20% gains over the past tow sessions as Wedbush upgrades shares to Outperform from Neutral with a $105 price target, lifted from $75, and adds the stock to its Best Ideas List.

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan says in light of current same-store sales growth and margin trends, investors likely will reassess JACK management's respective FY 2022 EBITDA and free cash flow targets of $300M and $175M as "realistic," which ultimately could result in a higher valuation.

Several other sell-side firms including Morgan Stanley, Cowen and UBS pitch in with price target increases.

JACK's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Neutral and its Quant Rating is Bullish.