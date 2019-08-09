No decision yet on early start to Indonesia mineral ore export ban

Indonesia's government is discussing bringing forward a ban on mineral ore exports that previously was set to begin in 2022, but no decision has been made, the country's trade minister says.

Benchmark nickel prices surged 7% yesterday on reports of a possible earlier start to the ban on ore exports from one of the world's key sources of metals.

The minister says Indonesian Pres. Widodo had asked for input from his ministers on the potential move.

