More on Capstone Turbine Q1 results; shares down 6%

Capstone Turbine (CPST -6.4% ) Q1 total revenue decreased by 9.2% Y/Y to $21.2M, due to decrease in product revenue.

Company says decrease in revenue was a result of lower product shipments due to allocation of 1 MW of product production slots into the company’s new long-term rental fleet and 0.6 MWs for a biogas to energy demonstration project in Asia.

Total revenue from accessories, parts and service was $9.1M (+20% Y/Y), reflecting revenue from the new factory long-term rental program and the growing aftermarket service business.

Q1 Gross margin improved by 630 bps to 14.9%.

Loss from operations reduced slightly to $4.31M, from $4.76M a year ago.

During the quarter company booked new gross product orders of ~$17.4M (+7% Y/Y) for a book-to-bill ratio of 1.7:1.

Adj. EBITDA loss was $3.4M, compared to loss of $3.9M the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

During the quarter, the company expanded its long-term rental fleet from the initial launch of 3.6 MWs last fall, to a total of 4.6 MWs. The company also signed a rental agreement for an additional 1.6 MWs, to be shipped in August.

Previously: Capstone Turbine EPS misses by $0.03, misses on revenue (Aug. 8)