Globalstar +1.9% after profit beat, refinancing progress

Globalstar (NYSEMKT:GSAT) is up 1.9% following a mixed Q2 earnings report where revenues declined and missed but the company swung to a net gain on noncash items.

The company also says it's actively working on a transaction to address liquidity concerns and improve its capital structure, in part through limiting required principal payments on debt.

It says it's nearing an agreement on terms for a refinancing of new first- and second-lien loan facilities with lenders including Thermo.

Revenue dropped 8% to $31.2M.

Meanwhile, net income swung to a gain based on two noncash items: a fluctuation in derivative valuation adjustments meant a $37.2M contribution, and a legal gain accrual came to $6.8M. Net income landed at $6.2M vs. a year-ago loss of $7M.

Total subscribers grew to more than 770,000, a record; commercial IoT subscribers rose 16% to surpass 400,000.

Revenue breakout: Service, $26.7M (down 4.6%); Subscriber equipment sales, $4.5M (down 21.6%).

