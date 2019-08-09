More on Euroseas Q2 results

Euroseas (ESEA +0.7% ) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 17.1% Y/Y to $8.08M.

An average of 11 (-7.9% Y/Y) vessels were owned and operated during Q2, earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $8,307/day (-17.2% Y/Y).

Adj. EBITDA was $1.6M (-30.4% Y/Y) and margin declined 421 bps to 19.6%.

Total vessel operating expenses $6,278/day & Time charter equivalent rate was $10,028/day.

As of June 30, 2018, outstanding debt was $40.2M versus restricted and unrestricted cash of $4M.

On May 30, 2018, the Company spun-off its drybulk fleet into EuroDry, a separate publicly listed company also listed on the Nasdaq.

Shareholders of the Company received one EuroDry share for every five shares of the Company they held.

