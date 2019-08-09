Westport Fuel gains after guiding full-year revenues higher

Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT +6.4% ) is on the rise after reporting in-line Q2 earnings and stronger than expected revenues, up 2% Y/Y and 12% higher Q/Q to $82.4M.

WPRT says Q2 adjusted EBITDA totaled $8.1M, the company's fifth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA.

Q2 operating expenses fell 25% Y/Y to $25.2M, as a slight foreign exchange gain was recognized as compared to a foreign exchange loss of $ 5.2M in the year-ago period.

Q2 cash flow from operations totaled $2.5M vs. negative $2M in the prior-year quarter.

WPRT raises full-year revenue guidance to $285M-$305M from $265M-$295M previously, in line with $288M analyst consensus estimate.