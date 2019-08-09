EPA seeks limits on state powers to block pipelines, terminals

The Environmental Protection Agency unveils a proposal that would curb state powers to block pipelines and other energy projects, as part of the Trump administration's effort to boost development of domestic oil, gas and coal.

The EPA's proposal is centered on changes to Section 401 of the Clean Water Act, which allows states and tribes to block energy projects on environmental grounds.

The measure would target New York and other states that have cited Clean Water Act authority in decisions that have blocked or delayed projects, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler says.

The proposal sets in motion a 60-day public comment period.

