EuroDry -5% post Q2 results

EuroDry (EDRY -5% ) reports Q2 revenues of $6.2M, +1.1% Y/Y led by increased average number of vessels partly offset by the decrease in the average time charter equivalent rate.

The company ended the quarter with average number of vessels of 7 up 25%; average time charter equivalent rate decreased 11.1% to $10,724/day.

Operating margin was 16.1% and EBITDA margin declined 1,031 bps to 29%.

The Company was spun-off from Euroseas Ltd. on May 30, 2018.

