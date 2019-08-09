Stock decline steepens amid more trade angst

Stocks drop further after President Trump says the trade talks with China scheduled for September might not happen.

"We'll see whether or not we keep our meeting in September," Trump told reporters outside the White House. "If we do that's fine. If we don't that's fine."

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slides 1.5% , the S&P 500 falls 1.1% and the Dow falls 0.9% .

All but one of the 11 S&P 500 industry sectors light up red; the biggest decliners are information technology ( -1.8% ), energy ( -1.3% ), and consumer discretionary ( -1.3% ); faring the best are utilities (flat) and real estate ( -0.7% ).

Not surprisingly the Cboe Volatility Index jumps 13% to 19.08, still below Monday's intraday high of 24.81, its highest level since Jan. 2.

Crude gains 3.8% to $54.51 per barrel.

10-year Treasury yield slips a basis point to 1.709%.