Walmart take steps on violent video games

Walmart (WMT -1.5% ) says it has asked store employees across the U.S. to remove signs and playable demos of violent video games but has made no changes to its policy on selling firearms.

WMT has come under pressure in recent days following last weekend's shooting at one of its stores in El Paso, Tex., that left 22 people dead.

Public pressure led WMT, which is the largest U.S. arms retailer, to end assault rifle sales in 2015 and raise the minimum age for gun purchases to 21 in 2018; some activists and customers now want the company to end sales of guns and ammunition altogether.