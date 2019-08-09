Tecnoglass up 7% on Q2 results beat and raised FY19 guidance

Tecnoglass (TGLS +7.4% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of 28% Y/Y to $113.9M, on strong U.S. activity.

Revenues by region: United States $99.33M (+42.2% Y/Y); Colombia $12.17M (-21.8% Y/Y); and other countries $2.39M (-32.8% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin improved by 641 bps to 34.1%; and operating margin improved by 747 bps to 16%.

Adj. EBITDA was $25.75M (+41.1% Y/Y); and margin expanded by 210 bps to 22.6%.

Cash flow from operations improved to $13.9M for the quarter, from $3.8M a year ago.

Backlog expanded to a record $524.7M (+6% Y/Y).

In May, company entered into a new 5 year $30M facility, with a portion of available borrowings used to repay existing short-term working capital facilities.

FY19 Guidance, raised: Revenues $415M to $430M (prior $395M to $415M); Adj. EBITDA $90M to $98M (prior $86M to $94M).

