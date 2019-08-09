Good news/bad news: Fairly quiet on the economic reports front

Though equity markets roiled, it was a fairly quiet week for economic reports, with data tilting more toward weaker-than-expected readings. Stronger-than-expected: The labor market keeps flexing its muscle. Jobless claims fell by 8K to 209K, fewer than the 215K consensus; continuous claims fell by 15K to 1.684M vs. 1.690M consensus.

July U.S. PMI services index of 52.6 beat the 51.6 consensus and strengthened from 51.5 in June Job openings of 7.348M in June exceeded the 7.293M consensus; compares with 7.384M in May.

In-line: July producer price index at +0.2% matches the estimate and rises from +0.1% in June. But core PPI disappointed (see below). Weaker-than-expected: July core PPI, which is more closely watched than the headline number above, unexpectedly fell 0.1% vs. consensus for a 0.2% increase; weakens from +0.3% in June.

July ISM non-manufacturing index of 53.7 fails to meet the 55.5 estimate and weakens from 55.1 in June. June wholesale trade inventories were flat M/M at $678.7B, trailing +0.2% consensus and less than the +0.4% increase in May. June consumer credit, though increasing $14.6B, fell short of the $16.0B consensus. From the numbers, though, there's no way of knowing if consumers are borrowing less or if lenders are being more picky.