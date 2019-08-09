Activision Blizzard -3.6% as forecast draws caution

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is off 3.6% now today, following a Q2 report that topped expectations but left some wanting more from the guidance.

The company forecast Q3 bookings of $1.1B, and EPS of $0.20. For the full year, it's guiding to bookings of $6.3B.

The second-half look is giving Cowen "a feeling of deja vu"; analyst Doug Creutz says while Q3 guidance looks conservative, implied Q4 bookings are "pretty aggressive."

MKM Partners was disappointed by the Q3 outlook, keeping the firm cautious (it rates the stock Neutral and has given a modest bump to its price target to $47). Amid "modestly" positive signs for key games, engagement hasn't yet made its way to the top-line, the firm says.

Morgan Stanley also bumped its price target, to $57 from $55. Organizational changes have brought better operational efficiencies, Brian Nowak writes, and the upcoming BlizzCon conference in November should give insight into the game pipeline, which will bring crucial catalysts to drive multiple expansion and move the narrative forward.

