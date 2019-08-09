Bad weather is good for Corteva, as RBC upgrades shares to Buy

Corteva (CTVA -0.7% ) is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $38 price target, raised from $29, at RBC, citing wet weather that has delayed the U.S. planting season "will now turn to tailwinds for 2020 as volume growth returns for next year planting season."

"We believe the negative weather impact could turn favorably in 2020," writes RBC analyst Arun Viswanathan, who also upgrades FMC Corp. (FMC -0.1% ) to Buy from Hold with a $103 price target. "Given the ~14% lower 2019-20 projected year over year ending [grain] stocks, ag fundamentals could improve in 2020."

CTVA's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform while its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Neutral.