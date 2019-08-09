Rosehill Resources reported lower Q2 earnings

Rosehill Resources (ROSE -13% ) reported Q2 net production averaged 18,934 BOE/day, a 12% decrease sequentially; production was negatively impacted by wells shut-in due to simultaneous operations; however, production was up 2.7% on Y/Y basis.

Adjusted EBITDAX of $43.8M was down 11% Y/Y, driven primarily by lower commodity prices, more than offset by lower per unit operating expenses and higher production.

Average realized prices was down 8.5% to $55.06/bbl oil, NGL price declined 45.3% to $12.05/bbl and natural gas price of ($0.44) resulting in a total equivalent price of $40.27/Boe, a decrease of 16%.

Cash operating was $11.72/Boe decreased 12%, attributable to lower LOE, which was positively impacted by lower salt water disposal costs in the Southern Delaware area.

Previously: Rosehill Resources EPS of $0.54 (Aug. 8)