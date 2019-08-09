Credit analyst turns bearish on Kraft Heinz

CreditSight downgrades Kraft Heinz (KHC -4.2% ) to underperform from market perform.

Though the company's emphasis on keeping its high-grade ratings is a positive for bondholders, "without a clear mechanism for deleveraging in place, we are less comfortable with the name," CreditSight analysts wrote.

KHC management expects to invest more in its brands and CEO Miguel Patricio sees opportunities to trim costs in the supply chain and other business areas, but analyst James Dunn is "somewhat wary" given the extent of 3G's cost cuts.