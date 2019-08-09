Trump says he won't devalue dollar

President Trump said he won't devalue the dollar in his tit-for-tat trade war with China.

"We don't have to," Trump said when asked whether he was planning such an action.

If the Fed cuts interest rates, it "would automatically bring down the dollar a little bit," he added.

A weaker dollar would make it cheaper for other countries to buy U.S. goods.

Hawks inside the White House have been urging direct intervention in currency markets by the Treasury to offset a slowdown in U.S. manufacturing, Bloomberg reports.

The Dollar Index is down 0.1% .

