Rig count keeps dropping: total rigs down 8, oil rigs off 6

The number of drilling rigs active in the U.S. falls again, down another 8 to 934, Baker Hughes says in its latest weekly report.

The oil rig count drops by 6 for the second week in a row to 764, marking its sixth straight weekly decline, while gas rigs shed 2 to 169; one rig remains classified as miscellaneous.

WTI crude continues to climb, now +3.8% to $54.54/bbl.

