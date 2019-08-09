Ampco-Pittsburgh up 12% after Q2 results

Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP +12.2% ) reported Q2 sales of $102.5M, a decline of 13.4% Y/Y, reflecting lower sales of forged engineered products to the oil and gas industry.

Net sales by products: Forged and cast mill rolls $73.05M (-2.5% Y/Y); Forged engineered products $5.5M (-70.9% Y/Y); Heat exchange coils $7.51M (+2.6% Y/Y); Centrifugal pumps $9.44M (+0.5% Y/Y); and Air handling systems $7.01M (-9.2% Y/Y).

Loss from continuing operations widened to $653k, from $189k a year ago.

S&A expenses were $13.93M (-2.4% Y/Y); and as percentage of sales 13.6% up by 153 bps.

Net cash flows used in operating activities - continuing operations YTD was $8.17M, compared to $5.21M a year ago.

“In line with our goal of right-sizing our business and delivering consistent profitability, we currently expect to close the sale of our Avonmore, Pennsylvania cast roll plant around September 30, 2019, and anticipate that the transaction should improve our results from continuing operations by ~$9M to $10M per year,"commented Brett McBrayer, CEO.

