Stock decline fades as White House clarifies Huawei comments

Aug. 09, 2019 1:41 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor67 Comments
  • Stocks bounce up after the White House clarified that President Trump's comments about the U.S. not doing business with Huawei only refers to government purchases.
  • The Commerce Department is still processing special licenses for companies to restart sale to Huawei.
  • The Dow, down 0.2%, erases most of its earlier decline of 1.1%; the Nasdaq is off 0.7% vs. -1.6% earlier; and the S&P 500, -0.4%, had declined as much as 1.3% in today's session.
  • Information technology (-0.8%) is still the biggest decliner among S&P 500 industry sectors; utilities (+0.2%) and health care (flat) are outperforming the broader market.
