Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) is up 5.1% after posting its first-half results, where revenues and operating income declined but positive foreign exchange effects led to a sharp gain in net income.

Revenues dipped 11.5% to 97.8B Argentine pesos; of that, service revenues came to 88.6B pesos.

OIBDA came to 31.8B pesos, making up 33.6% of consolidated sales.

Meanwhile, net income doubled to 6.73B pesos, mainly due to positive forex results measured in real terms.

Net debt was 75.3B pesos, down 6.3% in real terms from December 2018.

