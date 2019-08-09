China charters first U.S. crude cargo since latest Trump tariff threat - Reuters

China has chartered a supertanker to ship U.S. crude to China, the first such cargo since Pres. Trump announced additional tariffs on Chinese imports, Reuters reports, citing trading sources.

Sinopec (SNP -1.3% ) trading arm Unipec has fixed the Very Large Crude Carrier Anne to load U.S. crude in the middle of September, and three other vessels are either loading or set to depart the U.S., according to the report.

China is set to receive nearly 11M U.S. barrels in August, the highest since June 2018, with another 4.1M barrels currently set to arrive in September, according to Refinitiv Eikon vessel tracking data.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX