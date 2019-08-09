GE shares set for seventh loss in eight days since Q2 earnings

General Electric (GE -2.8% ) is on track to close at a three and a half month low, capping a 13% drop since reporting Q2 results before the July 31 open; shares today are the most actively traded on the NYSE.

GE bear John Inch at Gordon Haskett reiterates his concerns about cash flow despite the company's recent decision to increase its 2019 forecast; excluding a factoring business that is being wound down, "the company's operating performance has shown more substantial deterioration," Haskett says.

Despite the recent drop, GE shares are still up more than 25% YTD, and CEO Larry Culp has said GE’s turnaround effort would be a "multiyear transformation."