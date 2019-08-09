Tribune Media profits beat in Q2

Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO) topped profit expectations in Q2, in what is likely its last report as a stand-alone company before its absorption by Nexstar Media (NASDAQ:NXST).

Revenues were in line, slightly lower Y/Y to $484M.

Operating expenses increased to $410.8M amid higher network affiliate feels, and operating profit fell to $73.3M from $98.1M.

Attributable net income dropped to $63.7M from $84.4M.

EBITDA dropped to $135.4M from a year-ago $160.8M.

It says the Nexstar transaction is on track to close before the end of Q3.

