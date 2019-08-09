YRC Worldwide skids after Q2 loss blamed on labor dispute

YRC Worldwide (YRCW -22.1% ) is on track to close at a seven and a half month low after posting a much larger than expected Q2 loss while revenues slipped 4% Y/Y to $1.27B.

YRC cites the labor strife that preceded a May agreement for much of the Q2 weakness, as CEO Darren Hawkins said the contract affected the company in several ways: "First, we saw declining revenues due to temporary customer concern surrounding the labor negotiation. Second, while the labor contract was ratified midway through May, the economic package was retroactive to April 1, [which] created cost headwinds that we were not fully able to offset during the quarter with revenue growth or cost savings."