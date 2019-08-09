Money rushes out of bank ETFs at fastest pace of the year

With interest rates declining and threatening banks' profits, money is flowing out of financial ETFs at the fastest pace of the year.

The 24 stocks in the KBW Bank Index have declined since last Friday and traders have pulled more than $1.5B from U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds tracking the financial sector in the week through Aug. 8, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Case in point: The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF -0.1% ) has suffered eight straight days of outflow, a total of almost $3B.

Financial firms' profit margins are coming under pressure by lower rates and a flatter yield curve, said Matt Maley, a strategist at Miller Tabak. "The fact that we're seeing more signs of a slowing economy doesn't help either."

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, VFH, UYG, FNCL, IYF, BTO, IYG, RYF, FXO