Assertio down 47% on shareholder dilution in convertible debt exchange deal

Nano cap Assertio Therapeutics (ASRT -46.6% ) is down on almost a 6x surge in volume in reaction to its generous exchange offer to holders of some of its outstanding 2.50% Convertible Notes due 2021.

The company has agreed to exchange $200M of the 2021 Notes for ~$120M of new 5.00% Convertible Senior Notes due August 15, 2024 plus ~$30M in cash and accrued interest and ~15.8M newly issued common shares.

The initial conversion rate is 323.5198 shares per $1,000 principal amount of the Notes (~$3.09).

The newly issued shares represent ~25% dilution for current stockholders (15.8M/64.2M).