Dow turns 280-point loss into a gain

About an hour before the last trading session of the week closes, the Dow pushes into the green, reversing a 280-point loss and turning it into a 25-point gain.
Dow rises 0.1%, compared with an earlier 1.1% loss.
S&P, down 0.3%, paring a full percentage point off its earlier decline, and the Nasdaq, now off 0.6%, had declined as much 1.6%
Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up almost 2 basis points to 1.736%.
The Dollar Index falls 0.1% to 97.51.
