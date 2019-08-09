Dow turns 280-point loss into a gain

About an hour before the last trading session of the week closes, the Dow pushes into the green, reversing a 280-point loss and turning it into a 25-point gain.

Dow rises 0.1% , compared with an earlier 1.1% loss.

S&P, down 0.3% , paring a full percentage point off its earlier decline, and the Nasdaq, now off 0.6% , had declined as much 1.6%

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up almost 2 basis points to 1.736%.

The Dollar Index falls 0.1% to 97.51.

