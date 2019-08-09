Rio-BHP Arizona copper mine moves step closer to development

Rio Tinto (RIO -3.2% ) says the Resolution copper project in Arizona earned "a major permitting milestone" after the U.S. States Forest Service released a draft environmental impact statement following a six-year review.

Estimates say Resolution Copper, 55% owned by Rio and 45% by BHP (BHP -1.9% ), could produce as much as 40B metric tons of copper over a 40-year period.

The two companies will have spent more than $2B to develop and permit the project by 2020, which is the deadline for the Forest Service to produce a final environmental impact survey; Resolution can then produce a finalized mine design, which could take several years, and begin construction.