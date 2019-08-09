Non-bank financial firms may have riskier leveraged loan exposure - Fitch

Non-bank financial institutions are becoming more active in underwriting, syndication, direct lending, and more aggressive parts of leveraged lending, such as leveraged buyouts and dividend recapitalizations, according to a report by Fitch Ratings that assesses risk of leveraged loan and collateralized loan obligation (CLO) exposures for financial institutions.

Overall, financial institutions' leveraged loan and CLO exposures are manageable relative to sector capital, "but risks may rise sharply in a stress," Fitch said.

Non-bank financial institutions, though, may be more at risk given weaker funding profiles and less diversified business mix.

Liquidity risk may be particularly acute for open-ended funds that hold large amounts of less-liquid leveraged loans.

