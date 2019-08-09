J. Alexander's expands review to include potential sale

After being pressured by Ancora Advisers to consider a sale of the company, J. Alexander's Holdings' board (NYSE:JAX) expands its review of alternatives to explore a full range of options to maximize shareholder value.

Options include, among other things, a possible merger or sale of the company; a strategic large investment in the company, accompanies by a significant share repurchase; or the acquisition of complementary concepts to increase its revenue base and operating leverage.

Board retains Piper Jaffray as a financial adviser.

The company hasn't set a timetable for completion of the review process or made a decision to pursue any particular strategic alternative.

