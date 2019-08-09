Stocks slip as Trump says U.S.-China meeting might not happen

Stocks wrapped up a volatile week with losses, as trade concerns and a bit of profit-taking kept buyers on the sidelines.

Pres. Trump put downward pressure on stocks with morning comments that a meeting with China on trade might be canceled, but the averages gradually recouped most of the losses before again turning lower into the close.

After several big swings in recent days, all three major indexes tallied only modest declines for the week, as the S&P 500 fell 0.5%, the Nasdaq slipped 0.6% and the Dow dropped 0.8%.

Eight of the 11 S&P 500 sectors finished lower on the day, led by information technology (-1.3%), which was pressured by shares of semiconductor companies, many of which derive substantial revenue from China.

The energy sector (-1.3%) also fell sharply, even as September WTI crude oil jumped 3.7% to $54.50/bbl.

On the plus side, the defensive-oriented health care (+0.2%), real estate (+0.1%) and utilities (+0.04%) sectors were the lone sectors that finished higher.

U.S. Treasury prices fell slightly, pushing both the two-year and 10-year yields up 2 bps to 1.63% and 1.73%, respectively.