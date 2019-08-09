J. Alexander's reviewing more strategic options

Restaurant company J. Alexander's Holdings (NYSE:JAX) says it's expanding a review of strategic alternatives.

The board says it will examine a full range of options to maximize shareholder value, including a possible merger or sale, a strategic large investment (accompanied by a significant share repurchase), or acquiring complementary concepts to broaden the revenue base and operating leverage.

The board retained Piper Jaffray as a financial adviser in the process.

"Recent transactions for companies in the upscale casual dining segment make this potential path more attractive now as we contemplate how to best position the company for the future," says Executive Chairman Lonnie Stout II.