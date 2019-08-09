Oil rises sharply but still lower for the week

Crude oil futures scored their second straight strong gain after slumping into a bear market earlier this week, as some analysts say the selloff went too far.

September WTI crude closed +3.7% to $54.50/bbl while October Brent settled +2% to $58.53/bbl, ending the week with respective 2.1% and 5.4% losses.

"While we had always expected subdued global growth and oil demand to weigh on prices this year, the latest slump is looking overdone," said Caroline Bain, chief commodities economist at Capital Economics. "After all, Iran's exports have collapsed and, reportedly, Saudi Arabia is considering further cuts to output."

Energy equities failed to follow crude's rebound, as the top energy ETF fell 1.1% in today's trade.

Traders mostly ignored the International Energy Agency's third downgrade in four months to its forecast for global oil demand growth, lowering it to 1.1M bbl/day from 1.2M bbl/day previously, and saying demand for the January-to-May period was the weakest since 2008.

