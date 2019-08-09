ADS loyalty program exec departs as part of simplification drive
Aug. 09, 2019 5:04 PM ETBread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH)BFHBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- As part of a plan to simplify its business and focus capital on its highest-earning and growth assets, Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) says Executive Vice President Bryan A. Pearson, who served as president of ADS's LoyaltyOne and CEO of BrandLoyalty, is leaving the company, effective today.
- Charles Horn, who is currently providing oversight on a number of board initiatives in his role as executive vice president and vice chairman, will oversee LoyaltyOne on an interim basis.
- Claudia Mennen, who served as CFO for BrandLoyalty for seven years and most recently as LoyaltyOne CFO has been named BrandLoyalty's interim CEO.