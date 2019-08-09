ADS loyalty program exec departs as part of simplification drive

Aug. 09, 2019 5:04 PM ETBread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH)BFHBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • As part of a plan to simplify its business and focus capital on its highest-earning and growth assets, Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) says Executive Vice President Bryan A. Pearson, who served as president of ADS's LoyaltyOne and CEO of BrandLoyalty, is leaving the company, effective today.
  • Charles Horn, who is currently providing oversight on a number of board initiatives in his role as executive vice president and vice chairman, will oversee LoyaltyOne on an interim basis.
  • Claudia Mennen, who served as CFO for BrandLoyalty for seven years and most recently as LoyaltyOne CFO has been named BrandLoyalty's interim CEO.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.