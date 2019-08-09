Pennsylvania's biggest coal-fired power plant to shut 19 months early

FirstEnergy Solutions says it plans to shutter the Bruce Mansfield power plant's Unit 3 this November instead of in June 2021 as previously planned.

Bruce Mansfield was Pennsylvania's biggest coal-fired power plant and was a focus of Pres. Trump's effort to revive the coal industry but struggled to compete against cheap natural gas from nearby shale formations.

One of the plant's biggest supporters was Robert Murray, CEO of Murray Energy and a major supplier for the complex; he lobbied the Trump administration for policies that would help the facility.

