National Fuel Gas says New York's latest denial rendered ineffective by FERC

New York state regulators again have denied a water quality certification for the Northern Access gas pipeline project.

Project co-sponsor National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) calls the new denial "ineffective and void," as it believes the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's prior order finding the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation exceeded a Clean Water Act time frame and thus waived its authority to act takes precedence over the state's action.

NFG says it is considering legal options and continues to work to "finalize the remaining federal authorizations to move this project forward."

Litigation over FERC's waiver is ongoing: New York appealed FERC's action in the 2nd Circuit, and the company has sought to shift the venue to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.