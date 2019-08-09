Inseego holders file to offer 196,463 shares

Shareholders in Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) have filed to offer up to 196,463 shares.

The company won't receive any proceeds from such sales, and the filing doesn't mean a sale will happen.

Selling stockholders are Robert Ralston and Ethan Ralston, holders of 117,878 and 78,585 shares respectively. They're former employees of subsidiary Inseego North America and former stockholders of R.E.R. Enterprises, from which Inseego acquired subsidiaries R.E.R. Enterprises, Inseego North America, and Feeney Wireless IC-Disc.