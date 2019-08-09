InnerWorkings adds two directors in Engaged Capital deal

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) has reached a cooperation agreement with Engaged Capital that will lead to adding two new independent directors to the board.

The company's adding Kirt Karros and Marc Zenner to the board effective immediately.

That will temporarily expand the board to 11 seats; after the 2019 annual meeting, the board will be made up of nine directors, eight of them independent and five of whom will have been appointed in the past five years.

Engaged Capital has also agreed to customary standstill, voting and related provisions.