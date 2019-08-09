DXC Technology tumbles to all-time lows after guidance cut

DXC Technology (DXC -30.5% ) is today's biggest decliner on the S&P 500 after beating Q2 earnings estimates but slashing full-year earnings and revenue guidance.

In the company's earnings conference call, CEO John Lawrie cited currency headwinds, pressure on its legacy businesses and delays in some deals in lowering DXC's expected full-year EPS to $7.00-$7.75, well below previous guidance of $7.75-$8.50 and $8.20 analyst consensus estimate, on revenues of $20.2B-$20.7B vs. a prior forecast of $20.7B-$21.2B.

In Q2, DXC's revenues fell 7% to $4.9B from $5.3B in the year-earlier quarter, and adjusted EBIT as a percentage of revenue fell to 13.3% from 15.2% a year ago.

KeyBanc downgrades shares to Sector Weight from Overweight, saying while "DXC is seeing good growth in its digital business, revenue compression in its infrastructure business accelerated; further, there is lack of visibility of [medium-term] targets given underlying revenue pressures are secular in nature."